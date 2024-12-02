Taking to Instagram, Massey penned a long note addressing his fans that he will meet them in 2025 as he has a movie scheduled to release the next year.

In a shocking development, Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting, a year after tasting stupendous success with 12th Fail. The actor on Monday morning, took to social media to express his gratitude to fans and also mentioned that it’s time he realises his duties as husband, father and son.

Taking to Instagram, Massey penned a long note addressing his fans that he will meet them in 2025 as he has a movie scheduled to release the next year. “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right.

“Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted,” he signed off. Soon after, fans flocked the comment section in shock. A heartbroken fan said, “Why would you do that..? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema.” The second fan wrote, “Why do you want to become the next Imran khan of Bollywood we already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family.” “Please don’t do this…I relate your Broken but Beautiful so much with my life..now seeing this post I feel...Elina left Samsang will leave and now Veer is also leaving me with those memories,” commented another fan.

Massey’s shocking retirement post comes at a time when he is at the pinnacle of success. Last year, he earned huge appreciation for 12th Fail, the blockbuster movie in which he played IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Then followed Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and The Sabarmati Report, which gave him huge popularity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding his performance.

Most recently, he was honoured with the Personality of The Year Award at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Meanwhile, Vikrant has Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama alongside Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, which is under production. He will also be seen in the sequel of 12th Fail, which is titled Zero Se Restart.