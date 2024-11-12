Vikrant Massey admitted that he was disappointed with the death of his character Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur. He also recalled saying yes to the show due to a miscommunication.

Actor Vikrant Massey finally admitted that he was 'disappointed' with the death of his character Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur. The crime thriller series has become an iconic hit on OTT, churning three seasons. However, Vikrant's character was killed at the end of the first season. While promoting his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant had different plans for Bablu Pandit, and he should have been more careful before saying yes.

In a chat with Faye D'souza, Vikrant said, "I was a little disappointed when my character was killed because I had a different plan in my head. That was a massive learning for me because post that, I make sure that I read the script till the last word or I didn’t sign the contract until I know what I am asked to do. There was a minor miscommunication. Because it’s a longer format, the writing process is tedious and it goes on while you are shooting."

Vikrant recalled that due to a miscommunication he agreed to do the show, “I signed on Mirzapur as I share a great rapport with the show’s production house, Excel Entertainment. They were kind enough to cast me in Dil Dhadakne Do. I thought that Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani took a chance on me when nobody was." Vikrant said that he verbally said yes and signed the contract after reading the script for 6 episodes. Vikrant added, "Then when I read the script of the later episodes, I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ They told me, ‘We thought you read them?’ I said, ‘When we signed I don’t think I was given the last two episodes.’ That was the miscommunication, and I should have been a little more careful."

However, Vikrant also confessed that Mirzapur took him to the heart of India, and he got huge popularity after the show. Massey narrated that Mirzapur went live while he was in Lucknow shooting for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. He went to shoot the film at 7 am and by the time he wrapped up the day’s shoot and was leaving at 7 pm, there were hundreds of people at the gate. In those 17-18 hours half of Lucknow had seen Mirzapur and somehow they got to know that Bablu Bhaiya was shooting here and they came to the film’s set. "It was phenomenal," Vikrant concluded.

