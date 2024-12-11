Vikramaditya Motwane shared his anger over how Pushpa 2 is running with 36 shows in a Mumbai multiplex and no show has been given to All We Imagine As Light.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule over the box office, Vikramaditya Motwane has expressed his disappointment how the Allu Arjun film has dominated all the screens leaving the Golden Globe-nominated film All We Imagine As Light with no shows. He took over to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a theatre in Mumbai with 36 shows of Pushpa 2 in a day.

The filmmaker, who has helmed critically acclaimed films such as Udaan, Lootera, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, wrote, "And yet, Payal’s incredible success will mean f**k all to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and will have 36 shows a day of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this."

Payal Kapadia has created history as the first Indian director to get nominated for Best Director at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The film, which features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon, has also grabbed a nomination for the Best Motion Picture for a Non-English Language.





Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 645.95 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 950 crore worldwide. It is all set to become the next Indian film in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

