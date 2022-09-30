Vikram Vedha Twitter review: Moviegoers laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer, call action scenes 'brilliant'

File photo

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, was finally released on screens after days of anticipation, and despite it being early in the morning, viewers have already started posting reviews on Twitter. The movie is getting a variety of reactions so far. Others are disappointed with the accent that is being attempted to pull off, while others are applauding Hrithik and Saif's acting.

One netizen wrote, “Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity. Story keeps you hooked up till the end with lots if twists and turns. I did watch the original one but they nailed it all over again with this. Highly recommend. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan @iHrithik.”

Another wrote, “Guy's do u remember what @ActorMadhavan said about vedha "Looks like he is gonna rule the World,This one has historic and legendary written all over " that was so TRUE man. His words got real.#VikramVedha movie is one of the best #HrithikRoshan 's performance.”

Check out fans' reviews here:





For the unversed, Sussanne Khan watched Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial and shared the experience on her social media. Suzzanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER."

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller.

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original and the remake have both been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Since, the first trailer of Vikram Vedha, the film has generated enough buzz and going with the early trends, the film is expected to collect Rs 13-15 crores on Friday.