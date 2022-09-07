Search icon
Vikram Vedha trailer preview: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan leave netizens impressed, fans say 'aag laga daala'

Vikram Vedha trailer: The trailer preview of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer have taken the excitement amongst the fans to newer levels

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Vikram Vedha/PR handout

Vikram Vedha trailer: Ever since the release of the teaser, the anticipation for Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial Vikram Vedha has been raging on. The announcment that the Vikram Vedha trailer would drop on September 8 only raised the excitement among fans who are looking forward to watching the film in tehatres on September 30.

On Wednesday, the team of Vikram Vedha organized an exclusive preview of the trailer for it's fans today (September 7). Officially, the film's trailer is set to launch on September 8. To organise a special preview for fans across the world was a first-of-a-kind initiative by the makers who are receiving positive feedback from those who had the privilege to watch the Vikram Vedha trailer. While the audience globally await the trailer slated to release on September 8, the makers organised the exclusive preview screenings in ten cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

The previews have taken the excitement amongst the fans to newer levels, as many took to social media to express how good the trailer of Vikram Vedha is.

"Guuuyyyysssss... I'm In Trance!!! Can't Wait For You All To Witness #VikramVedhaTrailer Its Astounding! Captivating! Mind Is Completely Blown...@iHrithik I Think I Need New Adjectives To Describe Even 10% Of What You Have Done As #Vedha! IMPECCABLE ! INVINCIBLE !
#HR25," wrote a fan. "I just saw #VikramVedha trailer at the exclusive preview & clearly, for everyone who know me know my peak love for #HrithikRoshan, away from my bias for him, @iHrithik
 has given birth to a totally new human a new actor seamlessly & that’s where he scores big! #VikramVedhaTrailer," wrote another fan. "#VikramVedhaTrailer is ABSOLUTE fire @iHrithik
 gives you the chills - full on MASSSSSSSS avatar! Aag laga dala!maja aagaya @iHrithik on fire," tweeted yet another fan.

"@PushkarGayatri have taken this to another level. The cinematography, action, production and sound design are absolutely in sync. It feels larger than life and epic. This will turn some single screens into a stadium. #VikramVedhaTrailer," tweeted a netizen who managed to watch the excluisve preview of the the Vikram vedha trailer.

Check out some tweet below:

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar,  S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.  Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

