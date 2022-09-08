Search icon
Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan bring their A-game to the Hindi remake

Vikram Vedha trailer: In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays a cop -- Vikram, whereas Hrithik Roshan is the menacing gangster, Vedha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan-PR handout

Vikram Vedha trailer: Writer-Director Pushkar and Gayatri's much awaited film Vikram Vedha's trailer was formally launched by the cast at special event in Mumbai, today, September 8.

As a buildup to the formal launch, the makers of Vikram Vedha had organized an exclusive preview for the fans of the cast yesterday in an astounding 10 cities across the country and Dubai. This scale of initiative was undertaken for the very first time in the history of Indian cinema. This not only helped generate a massive hype a day before, but also delivered on the sky high expectations after the huge success of the teaser.

The trailer has been garnering incredible love and appreciation amongst fans from across cities and on social media.

Whilst the core of the film including the frames and dialgues, remains true to the original film that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan have managed to bring their A-game and swag to the Hindi remake.

Vikram Vedha stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles of Vikram and Vedha respectively. While Saif Ali Khan is seen bringing to life the character of a straight shooting cop as Vikram, Hrithik Roshan strikes with shock and awe by playing a menacing gangster, Vedha.

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been receiving rave reviews for their respective performances as seen in the trailer.

Check out the trailer below:


Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

