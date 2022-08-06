Vikram Vedha: Teaser of Hindi remake to be shown with Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan?

The teaser of Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be out next week.

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Fans of Roshan and Khan are waiting for the trailer of the film with bathed breath. Well, here's the good news for them. The teaser of Vikram Vedha is confirmed to be out next week on August 11. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the teaser will also be shown in cinemas with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Trade expert Atul Mohan shared this news on his Twitter by confirming, "#Exclusive #VikramVedha trailer will be out on 11th August! #VikramVedhaTrailer #VikramVedhaUpdates." Later he stated that he mistakenly called the teaser, a trailer and re-confirmed that the teaser will be out on the said date. He wrote, "Sorry guys it's #VikramVedha's teaser not trailer coming on 11th August. The trailer comes in the last three days of August. Likely on 31st August on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Here are the tweets

Sorry guys it's #VikramVedha's teaser not trailer coming on 11th August. The trailer comes in the last three days of August. Likely on 31st August on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 5, 2022

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vikram Vedha's trailer will not be attached to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.



Check out the tweet here:



The film is an official adaptation of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. The original film directors Pushkar and Gayatri have helmed the remake as well. The Tamil film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will reprise their characters respectively.

Recently, R Madhavan shared his views on the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing because I have a feeling he will.” Vikram Vedha is based on the popular folklore of Vikram and Betaal. Vikram Vedha's remake completed its filming in June.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked the directors why didn't they choose to cast R. Madhavan in the Bollywood remake as well, considering his major popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushkar answered, "I think there was a balance of casting we all of us were looking for. Maddy (Madhavan) had also started Rocketry by then so there were logistical issues. I think this is the cast that ultimately fell into place and we got two superb performers at the end of it." Vikram Vedha Hindi remake will release in cinemas on September.