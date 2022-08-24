Vikram Vedha teaser: Netizens say Hrithik Roshan can't match Vijay Sethupathi's swag

VIjay Sethupathi-Hrithik Roshan-Vikram Vedha/Twitter

Makers of the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, production house Reliance Entertainment shared the teaser of the film which they captioned, "Ek Kahani sunayein? #VikramVedhaTeaser Out Now Link in Bio #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

The film stars actors Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha.

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Soon after the trailer of the Hindi remake of the film was released, netizens started trending Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter. Fans made comparisons and stated that Hrithik Roshan could never match Vijay Sethupathi's swag.

"#HrithikRoshan Same music...Same Fighting Scene in Rain...Same Dialogue......No new Content.....Finally realised that #VijaySethupathi is better than #HrithikRoshan," wrote a Twitter user. "Just a reminder that...no one should play characters that had been done by #VijaySethupathi. I mean no one in India can match him. Period

#VikramVedhateaser #VikramVedha," tweeted a netizen. "Not match the swag of #VijaySethupathi Lol expressions like a jadu," tweeted yet another netizen. "Natural acting vs OverActing #vikramvedha #VikramVedhateaser #VijaySethupathi #HrithikRoshan," wrote a Twitter user sharing side-by-side photos of Vijay Sethupathi's character form the orginal Vikram Vedha and Hrithik Roshan's from the remake.

Check out some reactions below:

Not even 10% of #VijaySethupathi

Etna positive bta rhe critics socha kya hi hoga

Paid just coz they wanna revive Bollywood#VikramVedha — (@SRKs_GrooT) August 24, 2022

Sorry but i don't understand how these people are calling it tsunami & mind-blowing. I can't even unsee #VijaySethupathi & #rmadhavan .Why on earth #HrithikRoshan behaving like a grown up from #Koimilgaya . Hope it has potential to pull audiences in theatre.#VikramVedhateaser August 24, 2022

#HrithikRoshan

Same music...Same Fighting Scene in Rain...Same Dialogue......No new Content.....Finally realised that #VijaySethupathi is better than #HrithikRoshan — avadhoot (@avadhoot115) August 24, 2022

Just a reminder that...no one should play characters that had been done by #VijaySethupathi . I mean no one in India can match him. Period #VikramVedhateaser #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/lhabqmabNV — A B (@AshishBVardhan1) August 24, 2022

Not match the swag of #VijaySethupathi Lol expressions like a jadu pic.twitter.com/eXKaNEGfWK — (@akkian_raja09) August 24, 2022



The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawaan.