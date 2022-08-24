Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film promises drama and mind-blowing action sequences

Vikram Vedha's teaser starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's is packed with whistle worthy dialogues and large scale action sequences.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film promises drama and mind-blowing action sequences
Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan/PR handout

Vikram Vedha teaser: The teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller Vikram Vedha, starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is out. Vikram Vedha's teaser came as a pleasant surprise for viewers and left them wanting for more as it was packed with mind-blowing action sequences visuals and an engaging story that featured Hrithik as Vedha and Saif as Vikram.

The 1 minute 46 seconds long visual teaser of the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha.

The teaser is packed with whistle worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences and is high on emotion and drama backed with a very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises for Vikram Vedha to be a complete entertainment package.

READ: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha overtakes Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files' worldwide box office collection

Watch the teaser below:

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 431 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.