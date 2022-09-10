Search icon
Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan yells at fan after he forcefully clicks selfie, asks 'kya kar raha hai tu?'

The incident occurred on Friday when the Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan left a theater in Mumbai after seeing Brahmastra

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

File Photo

Hrithik Roshan didn't like how a fan tried to forcefully take a selfie with him. The incident occurred on Friday when the Vikram Vedha star left a theater in Mumbai after seeing Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, a video of which has surfaced online. It shows that Hrithik is upset by the fan's behavior.

He was seen asking the fan ‘kya kar raha hai tu?’ in the viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Hrithik was seen in the city a few days ago at an event, and as predicted, fans went crazy when they saw him. The actor was wearing a neon green blazer around his waist and a neon green tee with matching track pants. The Vikram Vedha actor finished off his appearance with black sunglasses and a white cap.

Many online users have been moved by a video and have praised it. A video clip of a fan touching the actor's feet on stage was uploaded earlier today by an admirer. Without wasting a second, Hrithik reciprocates by touching his feet in an act of kindness.

Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller, the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri who also helmed the original in 2017.

In the original, R Madhavan, who was most recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect portraying the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, played Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, played the gangster Vedha.

The Vikram Vedha teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences, goosebumps-worthy background music, and the intense first look of the two leads. Overall, the teaser promises the Pushka Gayatri directorial to be a complete entertainment package

 

 

