Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan touches fan's feet at event, video goes viral

Photo credit: Twitter

Many people believe Hrithik Roshan to be one of the most humble actors of Indian film industry. And now that his movie Vikram Vedha has been released, the actor is stealing headlines.

In the meantime, Hrithik was seen in the city today at an event, and as predicted, fans went crazy when they saw him. The actor was wearing a neon green blazer around his waist and a neon green tee with matching track pants. The Vikram Vedha actor finished off his appearance with black sunglasses and a white cap.

Many online users have been moved by a video and have praised it. A video clip of a fan touching the actor's feet on stage was uploaded earlier today by an admirer. Without wasting a second, Hrithik reciprocates by touching his feet in an act of kindness.

The post was captioned "Hrithik Roshan touching his fan feet. Such a gem of a person he is @iHrithik. There is really no like him. #VikramVedha"

Check out the video here:

Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller, the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri who also helmed the original in 2017.

In the original, R Madhavan, who was most recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect portraying the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, played Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, played the gangster Vedha.

The Vikram Vedha teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences, goosebumps-worthy background music, and the intense first look of the two leads. Overall, the teaser promises the Pushka Gayatri directorial to be a complete entertainment package.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.