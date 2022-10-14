Search icon
Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan shares throwback selfie with Saba Azad from their London trip

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a cute picture of his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad on Instagram

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan shares throwback selfie with Saba Azad from their London trip
Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are shattering the internet with new photos every day, from vacationing to attending weddings and movie premieres. Hrithik recently shared a cute picture of his girlfriend, actor Saba, on Instagram. In the picture, Saba is seated on a bench and is not aware that Hrithik is attempting to include her in his selfie. 

Hrithik shared the picture and wrote, “Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London.” 

Saba Azad  schooled a troll who called her looks 'yuck', seemingly referring to her recent outfit. Recently, Saba and Hrithik attended the wedding reception of actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. A section of the people spoke about Saba's outfit for the occasion.   

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Saba shared a screenshot of a comment which read, "You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it."  

Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"  

Saba shared a post on Instagram on Friday, a few days after Ali and Richa's wedding celebration. She also uploaded photos of herself wearing the party dress. 

She wrote, "I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I'm a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else."   

