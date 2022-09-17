Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan reveals doctors declared him 'unfit' for action, says 'it is a miracle...'

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the biggest action stars of Bollywood. The actor will soon be seen in cinemas with the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. While promoting the film with Alcoholia song launch, Roshan opens up on his struggle before entering into films.

As per the report of PTI, at the event, Hrithik surprised the media and spectators as he revealed that before making his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors told him that he is unfit to do action and dance. Hrithik said, "Before 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', doctors had told me that my health was not so good that I could do action films and dance. But I took it as a challenge and paid attention to my health and fitness, learnt the work and did a lot of other things."

Roshan further added that now when he looks back at his career, he finds it as a 'miracle.' Roshan stated, "I am very glad and happy that it is nothing short of a miracle that in my 25th film, I am still doing action, still dancing and being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of this me today," actor said.

READ: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan prepare for intense action scenes in BTS videos

Previously, Vikram Vedha's producers have released two new videos that show the behind-the-scenes activity on the film's sets featuring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In the first clip, you can see some action and enjoyment that went into bringing Saif Ali Khan's Vikram to life for the big screen. Saif as Vikram is shown in action as he walks while clutching a gun while on the lookout for Vedha, The other video also shows Hrithik having fun and engrossed in conversation while he preps for his role.

The Vikram Vedha team organised a first-ever special preview earlier this month in ten cities for fans to unveil the movie's trailer. The exciting visuals and whistle-worthy moments in the action-packed trailer added to the buzz surrounding the movie's debut. Vikram Vedha will release in cinemas on 30 September.

(With inputs from PTI)