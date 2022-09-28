Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan opens up on doing two-hero films, says 'don't think an actor should...'

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan is ready for the movie's release. This Friday, September 30, 2022, the movie will be released. The movie, which is helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, is an official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film of the same name. In the movie, Hrithik will appear with Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik stated to the media about making two-hero movies that he finds working on a project with many stars to be much easier.

According to IndiaToday, he said, "My first instinct is to say, 'It just makes your work so much easier and better.' You get to see more. So I don't think an actor should be opposed to it. I would love to do an ensemble, the more the merrier. Because working in those equations where you're not standing by yourself, but you have to relate and give and take with other important, or more important characters in the same film, are your access points to growing. I did in ZNMD, War and now with Saif, it really pushes you to be better because you're seeing wonderful acting in front of you. And for me, it has been an incredible experience, every time I've done a two-hero film or an ensemble. It's been way better and fun for me."

Before the audience watches the film at the cinema halls, a special screening for industry insiders was recently held in Mumbai. Thereafter, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and wrote in appreciation of the film, "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film (multiple heart and fire emjois), blockbuster."

Rakesh Roshan wrote on Twitter, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!"