Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha: Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

"Watching Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together on the big screen was such a treat", wrote Mrunal Thakur in her tweet praising Vikram Vedha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Vikram Vedha: Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller
Vikram Vedha-Mrunal Thakur/File photo

Directed by Pushkar Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, Vikram Vedha opened to great reviews from the audience and critics lauding the brilliant performances, gripping narrative, and amazing action set-pieces in the film, which is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, Mrunal Thakur, who has been receiving great praise for her performance in the period romantic drama Sita Ramam, took to her Twitter account on the evening of Friday, October 7, and shared her opinion about the film. "For anyone who loves action films as much as I do, I couldn’t recommend Vikram Vedha enough. Everyone has done such a superlative job and what brilliant direction! Watching @iHrithik and #SaifAliKhan together on the big screen was such a treat!", the actress tweeted.

Mrunal has starred opposite Hrithik in the 2019 drama Super 30, which is based on the life of famous Indian mathematics professor Anand Kumar. The Vikas Bahl directorial takes its name from Anand's educational program in which he admits 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds and trains them for the IIT entrance exam JEE.

READ | Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur says she has been trying hard to convince Bollywood directors about her potential

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Released worldwide on September 30, the remake is facing tough competition from Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which also hit the theatres on the same day. The AR Rahman musical boasts a terrific ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.