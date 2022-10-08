Vikram Vedha: Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Vikram Vedha-Mrunal Thakur/File photo

Directed by Pushkar Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, Vikram Vedha opened to great reviews from the audience and critics lauding the brilliant performances, gripping narrative, and amazing action set-pieces in the film, which is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, Mrunal Thakur, who has been receiving great praise for her performance in the period romantic drama Sita Ramam, took to her Twitter account on the evening of Friday, October 7, and shared her opinion about the film. "For anyone who loves action films as much as I do, I couldn’t recommend Vikram Vedha enough. Everyone has done such a superlative job and what brilliant direction! Watching @iHrithik and #SaifAliKhan together on the big screen was such a treat!", the actress tweeted.

For anyone who loves action films as much as I do, I couldn’t recommend Vikram Vedha enough. Everyone has done such a superlative job and what brilliant direction! Watching @iHrithik and #SaifAliKhan together on the big screen was such a treat! — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 7, 2022

Mrunal has starred opposite Hrithik in the 2019 drama Super 30, which is based on the life of famous Indian mathematics professor Anand Kumar. The Vikas Bahl directorial takes its name from Anand's educational program in which he admits 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds and trains them for the IIT entrance exam JEE.



Coming back to Vikram Vedha, apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Released worldwide on September 30, the remake is facing tough competition from Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which also hit the theatres on the same day. The AR Rahman musical boasts a terrific ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.