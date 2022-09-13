Vikram Vedha: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Vikram Vedha-Rakesh Roshan/Twitter

As soon as the Vikram Vedha trailer was released on September 8, it went viral in no time with netizens appreciating the knockout performances from its two leading heroes Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and their seeti-maar dialogues. Now, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan has reviewed the film in a recent interview.

In a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who recently turned 73 on September 6, shared that he has seen his son's film and heaped praises on the script and Hrithik-Saif's performances. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors have done a tremendous job."

The senior Roshan, who directed his son in the latter's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and later on gave him the blockbuster Krrish franchise, even added that Bollywood films are opening well as the trailers have not been able to entice the audience to the cinemas. He added that his first reaction on seeing Vikram Vedha's trailer was that he has to see the film.

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha, slated to release in cinemas on September 30, is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller was helmed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar-Gayatri and they have directed the upcoming film as well.



READ | Vikram Vedha OG star R Madhavan reacts to trailer of Hindi remake starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan

In the original, R Madhavan, who was most recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect portraying the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, played Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, played the gangster Vedha.