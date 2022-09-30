Vikram Vedha: Radhika Apte talks about working with Saif Ali Khan, says 'It’s not like we share similar opinions..'

File photo

With the release of Vikram Vedha today, Radhika Apte is back on the big screen. Amid all the hype around the film, the actress has talked about working with Saif Ali Khan.

She told news18, “If your sense of humour matches with another person’s, it tells you a lot. And that’s the hardest thing to bond over. You might like somebody but if you don’t laugh at each other’s jokes, it can be very dangerous. I don’t know him that well to say that our sensibilities match. But if you’re on the same page as far as your sense of humour is concerned, your sensibilities can be pretty similar.”

She added, “It’s not like we share similar opinions on certain things but that makes it more interesting since we can chat and exchange perspectives. The best thing about Saif is that he speaks his mind but is open to listening to another person too. And that’s why I feel free to speak my mind as well when I’m with him, which is taken very well. I prefer such relationships,” Radhika says.

Talking about her bond with the director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, she said, “They are truly wonderful directors and people. They work together and live together, obviously. I’ve never ever met two people so in love and sync.”

She added, “The other day Gayathri was telling me that they took a different flight for the first time and it disturbed them that they weren’t together for the whole time. It was adorable! They are really lovely. They have a lot of respect, patience and love for each other, and that reflects in how they’re with other people too.”

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original and the remake have both been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Since, the first trailer of Vikram Vedha, the film has generated enough buzz and going with the early trends, the film is expected to collect Rs 13-15 crores on Friday.