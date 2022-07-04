Vikram Vedha makers issue statement amid reports Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot film in UP

Vikram Vedha director duo and cast Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan/File photo

On Monday, a statement was issued by the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha, clarifying 'misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting' on the film's 'shoot locations'.

"We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful," read a part of the statement by Vikram Vedha makers.

The statement further read, "Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative."

The clarification comes at a time when several media reports suggested that actor Hrithik Roshan had refused to shoot for Vikram Vedha in Uttar Pradesh and had demanded that the shooting be held in Dubai. Hrithik's alleged demand, as per media reports, led to the film's budget skyrocketing.

In June, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, had wrapped up filming. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, commenced filming in October 2021, spanning various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the 2019 YRF actioner War, returns to the silver screen with Vikram Vedha. Commenting on his return, the actor had said in a statement, "Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating."

He credited his directors for extracting the best out of him, "My relentless directors Pushkar and Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries. Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani further gave me an impetus as a performer. Looking back.. I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible."

Talking about his filming experience, Saif Ali Khan shared "Pushkar and Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it`s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes."

The film is based on the Indian folktale Vikram Aur Betal, and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is produced by S. Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar. The film, which also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra, is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on September 30.