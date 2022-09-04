Search icon
Vikram Vedha makers drop intense new poster, announce trailer release of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

The makers of Vikram Vedha dropped an intense poster of the leads in the never seen before 'avatars'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Credit: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set for the release of their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. On Sunday, the makers of the film announced the trailer launch of Saif and Hrithik's film. They also dropped an intense poster of the leads in a never seen before avatars.

Sharing the poster, Hrithik Rohan revealed the trailer release date of the film. He wrote, “#VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022..” So, for all the fans of Vikram Vedha wanting to know when the makers of the film will drop the much-awaited Trailer of the film, the day is 8th September on Thursday.

The new poster of Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial Vikram Vedha is truly the next phenomenon that has ignited a new fire. The poster brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together in the same frame for the first time which is just magical to see. Moreover, the poster speaks a lot about the bang-on action that the audience is going to encounter on the screen as Hrithik can be seen in a sliding position holding a gun, and Saif on the other hand carries his aura of a cop with his killer expressions in a shooting position.

Without a doubt, the new poster looks captivating and is surely a huge excitement for Hrithik and Saif fans. For the unversed, Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.  Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

