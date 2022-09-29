Vikram Vedha: Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Vikram Vedha-Sanjay Gupta/File photos

With an action-packed trailer and explosive dialogues, Vikram Vedha has become one of the most anticipated films of the year with Saif Ali Khan playing Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Hrithik Roshan playing Vedha, a dreaded gangster. After Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, now director Sanjay Gupta too has expressed his opinion on the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Thursday, September 29, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release, Sanjay wrote, "Watched #VikramVedha and really enjoyed it. @iHrithik redefines commercial superstar in these times. #Saif stands his ground in front of a gigantic Hrithik. Solid performances & solid storytelling. Smiling box office from tomorrow."

Sanjay Gupta directed Hrithik in the 2017 romantic action thriller film Kaabil in which the actor played Rohan Bhatnagar, a blind voiceover artist who seeks revenge against the two brothers, played by real-life brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy, responsible for the death of his wife Supriya, essayed by Yami Gautam.

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name in which R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The husband-wife filmmaking pair of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the 2017 film, have directed the Hindi remake as well.



Set to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha will clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I at the box office. The first of the two-part film series is an epic historical period film based on the Chola kingdom and boasts a huge stellar cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles.