Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan prepare for intense action scenes in BTS videos

In the first clip, you can see some action and enjoyment that went into bringing Saif Ali Khan's Vikram to life for Vikram Vedha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan prepare for intense action scenes in BTS videos
Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Vikram Vedha's producers have released two new videos that show the behind-the-scenes activity on the film's sets featuring  Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In the first clip, you can see some action and enjoyment that went into bringing Saif Ali Khan's Vikram to life for the big screen.

Saif as Vikram is shown in action as he walks while clutching a gun while on the lookout for Vedha, The other video also shows Hrithik having fun and engrossed in conversation while he preps for his role. 

 

The Vikram Vedha team organised a first-ever special preview earlier this month in ten cities for fans to unveil the movie's trailer. The exciting visuals and whistle-worthy moments in the action-packed trailer added to the buzz surrounding the movie's debut.

 In a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who recently turned 73 on September 6, shared that he has seen his son's film and heaped praises on the script and Hrithik-Saif's performances. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors have done a tremendous job." 

The senior Roshan, who directed his son in the latter's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and later on gave him the blockbuster Krrish franchise, even added that Bollywood films are opening well as the trailers have not been able to entice the audience to the cinemas. He added that his first reaction on seeing Vikram Vedha's trailer was that he has to see the film. 

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha, slated to release in cinemas on September 30, is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller was helmed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar-Gayatri and they have directed the upcoming film as well. 
 
 

