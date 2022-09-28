Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan break silence on comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi, R Madhavan

Vikram Vedha Hindi and Tamil film posters/Twitter

The upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha features Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the titular characters Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, respectively. The neo-noir action thriller is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R. Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha.

Pushkar-Gayatri, the husband-wife filmmaking duo make their Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of their own film which they had helmed five years back. The two Hindi film industry stars talked to the media in Delhi ahead of their film's release and opened up on the comparisons being made between them and the actors who essayed their parts in the original film.

Talking about comparisons with the Tamil film, the War star said, "There is nothing I can do about it. I have done my part. The only thing in my control is to do my best. That’s all. There’s a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference’. Once I know that, I am content", as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Speaking about audiences drawing parallels between his performance and Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant act, the Super 30 actor added, " I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done."



READ | Vikram Vedha box office advance booking: Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer takes decent start at ticket windows

When his co-star Saif was asked about comparisons between his performance and that of R Madhavan, the Dil Chahta Hai actor said that he would welcome such comparisons as he stated to the media, "I actually welcome the comparisons. I respect Madhavan immensely. He did a great job but I know there will be comparisons. Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it."

Slated to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha is all set to clash with the epic period action film Ponniyin Selvan: I or Poniyin Selvan: Part One at the box office. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus features an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others.