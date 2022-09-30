Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews actor's film, calls it 'one of my favourite...'

Sussanne Khan-Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action-thriller Vikram Vedha has already earned rave reviews from Bollywood, and even Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is impressed with the film.

Sussanne watched Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial and shared the experience on her social media. Suzzanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER."

Here's Sussanne's review of Vikram Vedha

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and wrote in appreciation of the film, "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film (multiple heart and fire emjois), blockbuster." Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote on Twitter, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!"

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original and the remake have both been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Since, the first trailer of Vikram Vedha, the film has generated enough buzz and going with the early trends, the film is expected to collect Rs 13-15 crores on Friday.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted the opening day figures of Vikram Vedha. He even stated that the advance booking for the film has been average, and on-spot booking will play a crucial role in the opening. Sumit wrote, "Advance sale is below average till now, expected to escalate today & tomorrow... Spot booking at mass centres will be crucial for ₹ 15 cr+ opening day." Vikram Vedha will release in cinemas on September 30.