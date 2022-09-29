Search icon
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan reviews actor's film, says 'she has seen Duggu in Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina has reviewed Vikram Vedha, and she has found a striking similarity between Vedha and Krrish star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Pashmina Roshan-Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is all set to create a big bang this Friday, and Roshan's cousin Pashmina is mighty impressed with the upcoming action-thriller. Pashmina is Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan's daughter, and she has found a striking similarity in Hrithik's on-screen character and real-life persona. 

Pashmina, on her Instagram, shared a photo of her with Hrithik and stated that she observed Duggu Bhaiya in Vedha, and find herself empowered. Pashmina wrote, "This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD." 

Pashmina further added, "To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theatres tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for? Book your tickets now!" 

Here's Pashmina's post

Pashmina will make her acting debut with Rohit Shraff in Ishq Vishk Rebound. Rohit is also playing a crucial role in Vikram Vedha as well. After Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, now director Sanjay Gupta to has expressed his opinion on the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Thursday, September 29, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release, Sanjay wrote, "Watched #VikramVedha and really enjoyed it. @iHrithik redefines commercial superstars in these times. #Saif stands his ground in front of a gigantic Hrithik. Solid performances & solid storytelling. Smiling box office from tomorrow." Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha will release in cinemas on September 30. 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in
