Vikram Vedha director Pushkar talks about film's box office clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1

Vikram Vedha-Ponniyin Selvan/Posters

September 30 will see two highly-anticipated films namely Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1 clashing at the box office. And while the two films differ in all aspects in terms of genre, budget, and target audience, among other things, releasing on the same day generates some kind of box office competition. But Vikram Vedha director duo think otherwise. Downplaying the box office clash with Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar and Gayatri have said that their film "can't beat Ponniyin Selvan'.

At a recent media interaction in Delhi, replying to a question on the box office clash between Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1, one-half of the Vikram Vedha director duo, Pushkar told the journalists, "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can't beat that. It's a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let's hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday, I'll be going and watching that movie for sure."

Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Vedha in the film, averred that for him it was just his film he was focusing on since he hadn't read the book. "I haven't read the book. So for me, it's just Vikram Vedha. That's all I know," the actor said jokingly. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the tough cop seconded the director duo's views and added, "Yeah, go watch both the films."

READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film races ahead of Kamal Haasan's Vikram in advance booking

PS I is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. In the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. The AR Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.