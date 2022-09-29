Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri say Hindi remake isn't a copy of their Tamil film

File photo

This Friday marks the theatrical debut of Vikram Vedha. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has created a lot of buzz. The characters, the intense action, and the fact that it is a remake of a popular Tamil movie from 2017 are all positives. The Hindi adaptation was also directed by the husband-and-wife team of Pushkar and Gayathri. Before the movie's release, the directors spoke with the media about the comparisons and how they made sure their work was original.

Talking about remaking the same story, according to Hindustan Times, Pushkar said, “Take a play like Streetcar Named Desire or Death of a Salesman. It has been staged hundreds of times all over the world. The text remains the same. But you bring in a fresh set of actors when a production changes. We approached the idea of doing Vikram Vedha the same way. The text is the same, what we had written long back. When Saif and Hrithik come on board, they are bringing what an actor and the written word together form into a character on screen.”

“We never felt like we were recreating a scene. We had long discussions on sets on how to do this scene or that scene. And not once did we think of doing it the way it was earlier. The soul is the same but it’s completely different,” Gayathri added.

At a recent media interaction in Delhi, replying to a question on the box office clash between Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1, one-half of the Vikram Vedha director duo, Pushkar told the journalists, "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can't beat that. It's a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let's hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday, I'll be going and watching that movie for sure."

Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Vedha in the film, averred that for him it was just his film he was focusing on since he hadn't read the book. "I haven't read the book. So for me, it's just Vikram Vedha. That's all I know," the actor said jokingly. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the tough cop seconded the director duo's views and added, "Yeah, go watch both the films."