Vikram Vedha: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor asks audience to support Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

Ranbir Kapoor- Hrithik Roshan

Ranbir Kapoor and team Brahmastra are currently enjoying the success of their hard work. The audience's love and admiration for Ayan Mukerji's film have overcome hate, negativity, and the film revived Bollywood. Ranbir and his team believe that the love for the cinemas continues, thus the actor did something that impressed the masses.

Ranbir and Ayan visited a cinema and paid a surprise visit to the audience who were watching Brahmastra. After the movie ended, they both entered, and interacted with the audience. Ranbir thanked them for giving love and acceptance to Brahmastra. He even asked the audience, "Picture kaisi lagi, thik-thaak lagi." The audience responded with loud cheers, and then he added, "Thank you so much. It's a very historical day for Hindi cinema. It's National Cinema Day, and we thank you for supporting the film, for showing it so much love."

Later Kapoor endorsed Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. The upcoming action drama will release on September 30. Ranbir asked the audience to support the film, and said, "Agle hafte ek aur aachi film aa rahi hai Vikram Vedha... usse bhi dher saara pyaar de."

Previously, Ranbir talked about the film's budget, and said, "These days we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film [Brahmastra]. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is something unique. Its budget is not just for this one movie but for the whole of the trilogy." "The figures that are floating around are wrong," added Kapoor.

Even Ayan voiced the same thoughts as Ranbir and told the portal, "Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in the trilogy and in parts 2 and 3. So, a lot of the cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, and the concept work on Part 2 and Part 3." Brahmastra was released in cinemas on September 9.