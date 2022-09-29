Vikram Vedha box office prediction day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer likely to earn Rs 13 crore

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha box office prediction day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action-thriller Vikram Vedha has generated enough buzz and going with the early trends, the film is expected to collect Rs 13-15 crores on Friday.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted the opening day figures of Vikram Vedha. He even stated that the advance booking for the film has been average, and on-spot booking will play a crucial role in the opening. Sumit wrote, "Advance sale is below average till now, expected to escalate today & tomorrow... Spot booking at mass centres will be crucial for ₹ 15 cr+ opening day."

Here's Sumit's tweet

#VikramVedha BO PREDICTION-



Friday - ₹ 13-15 cr nett



Weekend - ₹ 50 cr + ( If talks are positive)



Advance sale is below average till now, expected to escalate today & tomorrow.. Spot booking at mass centers will be crucial for ₹ 15 cr+ opening day. #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/0QfktwPvhC — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 28, 2022

Another report suggested that one may expect the movie to open to strong numbers, easily surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's (14.11 crores) and heading toward a figure that is close to 18 crores, according to a report in Koimoi. The might be the second highest Bollywood opener after Brahmastra.

The report further states that the numbers will rise up in the last two days ahead of its worldwide theatrical rise on September 30 and the film would be able to sell 70,000 to 80,000 tickets overall taking the opening day collection to around Rs 15 crore. This would make Vikram Vedha the second highest-opener of the year, just ahead of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day on May 20, 2022.

READ: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan reviews actor's film, says 'she has seen Duggu in Vedha'

The moviegoers are excited to see the clash between Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Hrithik, who makes his return to the big screens after the 2019 blockbuster War, and hence, the film has taken a decent start at the box office. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film has sold 13,500 tickets at the three multiplex chains of PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as of Tuesday.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.