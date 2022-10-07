Vikram Vedha box office day 6 estimates: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer likely to mint Rs 50 crore

File photo

The action film Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the titular Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded thug, has received largely good reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. The movie didn't perform well at the box office, despite strong word of mouth.

According to India today, the film is estimated to earn Rs 50 crore on its 6th day.

Yesterday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote, “#VikramVedha witnesses an upward trend on Day 5, benefitting in evening shows since Day 6 [Wed; #Dussehra] is a holiday... Biz should grow today... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr. Total: ₹ 48.10 cr. #India biz.”

Apart from the two male leads, the recently released film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name in which R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The husband-wife filmmaking pair of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the 2017 film, have directed the Hindi remake as well.

As a tough officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a notorious mobster named Vedha, the plot of Vikram Vedha is filled with twists and turns (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Vedha, a skilled storyteller, assisting Vikram in removing layers through a succession of tales that lead to perplexing difficulties.