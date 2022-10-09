Vikram Vedha box office collection day 8: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan's film breaches Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Vikram Vedha/File photo

With Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan playing the titular characters of Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, the Pushkar Gayatri directorial has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its eighth day of release. Vikram Vedha is being lauded for its strong performances, gripping plot, surprising twists and turns, and rousing background music.

The film's production company Reliance Entertainment took to its social media handles and shared that the neo-noir action thriller has collected Rs 103.82 crore gross at the worldwide box office with earnings of Rs 72.10 crore gross in India and Rs 31.72 crore gross overseas. It also shared the day-wise and territory-wise break-up of overseas collections stating that Vikram Vedha has minted $ 3.89 million and crossed the $1 million mark on its release date. On its eighth day of release, the maximum earnings in overseas came from the US and Canadian markets where the film earned $ 83,660.

#VikramVedha Celebrates 100 Crores at the Box Office!



Overseas Collections on day 8:



Day 1 : $ 1.003mn

Day 2 : $ 950K

Day 3 : $ 713K

Day 4 : $ 308K

Day 5 : $ 305K

Day 6 : $ 213K

Day 7 : $ 162K

Day 8 : $ 237K

Total : $ 3.89mn [Rs. 31.72 cr]



Key Markets [Day 8]... pic.twitter.com/EggMYK58JF — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 8, 2022

The Hindi film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original film was also helmed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who made their streaming debut this year with the Tamil crime drama series Suzhal.



READ | Vikram Vedha: Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Apart from the two male leads, the Pushkar Gayatri directorial also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Released worldwide on September 30, the film is facing tough competition from Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which also hit the theatres on the same day. The AR Rahman musical boasts a terrific ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.