Vikram Vedha box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular characters of Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha took a decent start at the ticket windows and is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

Taking to its social media handles, the film's production company Reliance Entertainment shared the box office figures for the first week as it wrote that the film has collected Rs 69.11 crore gross in India and Rs 29.79 crore gross in overseas taking the total worldwide cumulative collections to Rs 98.90 crore.

It also shared the break-up of the overseas collections from the first day when the film took an opening of over $1 million to its seventh day when the film earned $162 K taking the total earnings to $3.66 million, which is equivalent to Rs 29.79 crore gross. The maximum earnings in overseas came from the US and Canadian markets where Vikram Vedha earned $1,312,215.

#VikramVedha Overseas Collections on day 7.



Day 1 : $ 1.003mn

Day 2 : $ 950K

Day 3 : $ 713K

Day 4 : $ 308K

Day 5 : $ 305K

Day 6 : $ 213K

Day 7 : $ 162K

Total : $ 3.66mn [Rs. 29.79 cr]



Key Markets [Week 1 Cumulative]...

US + Canada - $ 1,312,215

UK - $ 214,252

UAE - $ 959,612 pic.twitter.com/fRhv5KrsED October 7, 2022

Apart from the two male leads, the recently released film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

READ | Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan's villainous swag, Saif Ali Khan's tough cop act will leave you enthralled

Released worldwide on September 30, the film is facing tough competition from Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which also hit the theatres on the same day. The AR Rahman musical boasts a terrific ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.