Vikram Vedha box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer mints Rs 42 crore in India

The action thriller Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the titular Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a feared thug, has received overwhelmingly good reviews from reviewers and moviegoers.

Currently, according to trade figures, the movie has made about Rs 43 crore in India on its fourth day of release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#VikramVedha is decent on Day 4, although the numbers should've been higher to make up for the below-the-mark weekend... #Dussehra holiday should boost biz tomorrow... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 42.33 cr. #India biz.”

#VikramVedha is decent on Day 4, although the numbers should've been higher to make up for the below-the-mark weekend... #Dussehra holiday should boost biz tomorrow... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 42.33 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/nnRvG8gCw3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2022

Apart from the two male leads, the recently released film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name in which R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The husband-wife filmmaking pair of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the 2017 film, have directed the Hindi remake as well.

As a tough officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a notorious mobster named Vedha, the plot of Vikram Vedha is filled with twists and turns (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Vedha, a skilled storyteller, assisting Vikram in removing layers through a succession of tales that lead to perplexing difficulties.