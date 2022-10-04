Vikram Vedha box office collection day 4 estimate: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film likely to earn Rs 5.5 crore

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular characters of Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha has met with extremely positive reviews from the critics and the movie-goers who have seen the film.

Now, as per early box office estimates, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial, which is an official remake of their own Tamil blockbuster film of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles, has collected Rs 5.5 crore at the box office on its first Monday, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. This takes the film's overall box office figures to around Rs 42.5 crore after earning Rs 36.94 crore in the opening weekend.

The report also states that Vikram Vedha recorded a huge drop of 48% in its collections on Monday, October 3. This drop can be attributed to the fact that the Hindi dubbed version of the original 2017 film has been streaming online and has been telecast on national television multiple times since the remake's worldwide theatrical release on September 30.



READ | Hrithik Roshan performs Garba with Falguni Pathak, singer aces his Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step

Apart from the two male leads, the recently released film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.