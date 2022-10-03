Vikram Vedha box office collection day 3 estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film likely to earn Rs 38 crore

Vikram Vedha/File photo

With Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi respectively from the original Tamil film, the Hindi remake Vikram Vedha had been one of the most awaited films in Bollywood since its announcement. The action-packed teaser and trailers have heightened the excitement for the film.

But the same hasn't been converted into large footfalls at the ticket windows as the film, which was expected to collect over Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend, has only been able to earn Rs 38 crore as per early box office estimates. After earning Rs 10.58 crore on its opening day and Rs 12.51 crore on its second day, Vikram Vedha earned around Rs 14.50 to Rs 15 crore on Sunday, October 2 taking the three-day total collections to around Rs 38 crore, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The low box office numbers are being attributed to the fact that the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name whose Hindi dubbed version has been streaming online and has been telecast on national television multiple times since the remake's worldwide theatrical release on September 30.



Apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.