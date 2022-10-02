Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer thriller mints Rs 23.09 crore

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Directed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, the action thriller Vikram Vedha has been one of the most anticipated films since its announcement. The film hasn't been able to do wonders at the box office and has taken a slow start despite positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

This is because of the fact that the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer film is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name whose Hindi dubbed version has been streaming online and is being telecast on national television multiple times since the Hindi remake's worldwide theatrical release on September 30.

In the first two days, Vikram Vedha has managed to only earn Rs 23.09 crore in India, as shared by the film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted the two-day box office figures on Sunday, October 2 and wrote, "#VikramVedha remains low on Day 2... Biz did improve, but the jump is missing... The 2-day total is underwhelming... All eyes on Day 3 [#GandhiJayanti]... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr. Total: ₹ 23.09 cr. #India biz."

In the Tamil film, R. Madhavan played the encounter specialist Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster Vikram, essayed by Saif and Hrithik respectively in the remake. Pushkar and Gayatri had directed the 2017 film as well and thus, the remake has been faithful to its original.



Apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.