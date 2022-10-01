Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer likely to earn Rs 10 crore

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha box office collection: The audience responded favourably to yesterday's opening of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The movie has reportedly made Rs 10 crore, according to trade analysts (All-India Nett).

Ramesh Bala wrote, “early estimates for #VikramVedha All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.. Day 1..”

Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted the opening day figures of Vikram Vedha. He even stated that the advance booking for the film has been average, and on-spot booking will play a crucial role in the opening. Sumit wrote, "Advance sale is below average till now, expected to escalate today & tomorrow... Spot booking at mass centres will be crucial for ₹ 15 cr+ opening day."

At a recent media interaction in Delhi, replying to a question on the box office clash between Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1, one-half of the Vikram Vedha director duo, Pushkar told the journalists, "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can't beat that. It's a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let's hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday, I'll be going and watching that movie for sure."

Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Vedha in the film, averred that for him it was just his film he was focusing on since he hadn't read the book. "I haven't read the book. So for me, it's just Vikram Vedha. That's all I know," the actor said jokingly. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the tough cop seconded the director duo's views and added, "Yeah, go watch both the films."

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.