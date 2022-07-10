Vikram Vedha actor Radhika Apte talks about her ‘DIY wedding’ to Benedict Taylor, says ‘we forgot...'

File Photo

One of the most well-known actresses in the business is Radhika Apte. The actress has been a part of critically acclaimed and financially lucrative films like Shor in the City, Hunterrr, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Parched, Pad Man, and Andhadhun during her 17-year career. Radhika, on the other hand, prefers to keep her life private, and for that reason, many people were pleasantly shocked when the actress revealed that she was married.

Radhika shared a few details about her wedding with IndiaToday. She said, "When I got married to Benedict 10 years ago, we forgot to click pictures. We had a DIY marriage. We called our friends, made food ourselves, had the wedding at a place in Northern England, and partied. But no pictures, even though half of our friends were photographers, none of them too clicked any pictures."

Radhika further added, "We were all so drunk. So I don't have any pictures of my wedding. Which is nice in a different way. My husband is worse, he clicks no pictures at all. But, now when we go for holidays we try to click something at least.

For the unversed, during an interview with Mid-Day Apte pointed out sexist reasons behind getting rejected from films. The actress said, "I recently got rejected because the other actor had bigger lips and bigger breasts. I was told, ‘She looks sexier, and sells more.’ It was a good film.... being made by people whom I respect. You look up to (certain people), and think, ‘They won’t be into this.' But they also (have such a mindset). Hopefully, the more women we have in, the more things will change.”

The Parched actress has faced body-shaming earlier, and she has faced it like a pro. In another conversation with Film Companion, Radhika said that she was suggested several treatments to fit into the 'quintessential actress' category. "I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. In the first meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. In the second meeting I had, I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to colour my hair."