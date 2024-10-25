Vikram Kapadia says Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films have 'ego'.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films have given several hits and blockbusters and launched actors who went on to become stars and superstars. However, recently, an actor, Vikram Kapadia, who has worked with both the production house made a shocking claim about them having ‘ego’.

Talking to Bollywood Now, Vikram Kapadia, spoke about how these big studios pay actors, “Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less but you should be happy because we are paying you. I think they do that with everyone. I think that’s why actors are concerned.”

However, the actor also added that there is no delay in the payments and said, “Yash Raj paid me well as a writer but hoga na kahi pe that hum Yash Raj hain. You are getting a role, they are giving you a break. So maybe the value is a little less but they never delay in payment.”

Vikram Kapadia has worked in films like Made In Heaven, Yoddha, The Night Manager, and The Archies. The actor has also been a part of films like Kapoor & Sons, Kalank, and more.

Recently, Karan Johar had slammed the high entourage cost of actors in Bollywood and said, “the entourage cost is the least of our worries. It’s the main remuneration of the actors that has to be looked into. It’s very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are, how tough and difficult it is to maneuver through making a motion picture of any magnitude or size.”

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has an interesting set of films lined up. From Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 to Tiger vs Pathaan, all the films have created a huge buzz among the audience. Dharma Productions' recent release, Jigra, failed to make a mark at the box office and now, Karan Johar is working on the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in key roles.

