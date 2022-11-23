Search icon
Vikram Gokhale, veteran Bollywood actor, passes away at 82 due to prolonged illness

Veteran Bollywood star Vikram Gokhale has passed away at 82 due to prolonged illness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

File Photo

Veteran Bollywood star Vikram Gokhale has passed away at 82 due to prolonged illness. The actor was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he breathed last. 

As per the PTI report, the 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he was undergoing treatment. The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on the same.

Actress Suzanne Bernert took to Twitter and wrote, "Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together." 

Aly Goni wrote, "May god rest your soul in peace sir."

Social media users also reacted to the news. One of late actor's fans wrote, "Veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale passes away. The level of acting he showcased in the movie Natsamrat specially in this scene really touched hearts. Om Shanti."

The second one said, "A great actor, a sad day. Vikram Gokhale, the audience will miss your presence."

The third one said, "Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 Om Shanti." 

 

