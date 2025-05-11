Expressing grief on Vikram Gaekwad's demise, Aamir Khan wrote, "I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen."

National award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, passed away on Saturday, May 10, in Mumbai. He was 61. Gaikwad’s work spans across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and south Indian films such as 83, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shakuntala Devi, Sanju, Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots, Omkara, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Ponniyin Selvan, and O Kadhal Kanmani among others.

He was honoured with the National Award for Best Make-up thrice. His first win was for the 2010 Bengali film Moner Manush. His second National Award came for two 2011 films, the Hindi release The Dirty Picture and the Marathi movie Balgandharva. He was finally awarded for the 2014 Bengali movie Jaatishwar.

Sharing condolences on his demise, Aamir Khan said, "It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP. We will miss you Dada." The actor wrote his message on the Stories of his production house Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram Handle.

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I had the pleasure to work with Vikram Gaikwad Sir in Badlapur. He helped me design my look to every detail. A true magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead. Thank you Dada, Om Shanti." Sharing a heartbreaking emoji, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Vikram Dada, I really can't believe this."

Dr Prasanna Paranjpe, Gaikwad’s younger brother, told PTI, "He was hospitalised at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai three days ago due to BP issues. He passed away today at around 8:30 am. His BP was going low, and we were not able to revive him. He was quite well when he was admitted. We were not expecting that he would pass away so soon."

READ | India's most profitable film was based on India-Pakistan war, won four National Awards, made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs...