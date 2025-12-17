Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...

Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambhari Bhatt have been accused with six others for defrauding the Udaipur-based founder of Indira Group of Companies, Dr Ajay Murdia, of Rs 30 crore.

In a shocking update of the Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt-Ajay Murdia case, the director and his wife, Shwetambari, were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with a Rs 30 crore fraud. As Hindustan Times reported, the couple did not receive any relief from court as they were denied interim bail on medical grounds after being in police custody for seven days and were sent to judicial custody instead. DSP Suryaveer Singh confirmed to ANI that the couple would now be sent to the Central Jail in Udaipur.

Why Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari got arrested

On December 7, Sunday, Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai, and were brought to Udaipur late at night on December 8 by the Rajasthan Police in connection with an alleged fraud case, the proceedings of which exceeded Rs 30 crore. The couple were produced in an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court the next day, which sent them into police custody for seven days. The case involves Bhatt, his wife, along six other people who are accused of conning the influential doctor named Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of around Rs 30 crore.

As PTI reported, according to an official, Ajay wanted to make a biopic on his late wife and was allegedly promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. “But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official stated.

The false promise of four-film, fake bills

PTI reported that Murdia was reportedly introduced to the accused in April 2024 by an acquaintance with a proposal to produce a biopic on his late wife. According to police, in May 2024, the doctor took the discussion legal by a Rs 47 crore agreement with the Bhatts to produce a total of four films, including the former’s wife’s biopic. Police said only the first two films were reportedly made, and the rest two were never made.