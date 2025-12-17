Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...
Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival
Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'
Low Forex Markup Cards: Smart Choices for International Travellers
Ananya Panday reunites with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan; stuns in bandhani meets benarasi outfit by…; SEE pics
Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far
BOLLYWOOD
Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambhari Bhatt have been accused with six others for defrauding the Udaipur-based founder of Indira Group of Companies, Dr Ajay Murdia, of Rs 30 crore.
In a shocking update of the Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt-Ajay Murdia case, the director and his wife, Shwetambari, were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with a Rs 30 crore fraud. As Hindustan Times reported, the couple did not receive any relief from court as they were denied interim bail on medical grounds after being in police custody for seven days and were sent to judicial custody instead. DSP Suryaveer Singh confirmed to ANI that the couple would now be sent to the Central Jail in Udaipur.
Why Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari got arrested
On December 7, Sunday, Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai, and were brought to Udaipur late at night on December 8 by the Rajasthan Police in connection with an alleged fraud case, the proceedings of which exceeded Rs 30 crore. The couple were produced in an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court the next day, which sent them into police custody for seven days. The case involves Bhatt, his wife, along six other people who are accused of conning the influential doctor named Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of around Rs 30 crore.
As PTI reported, according to an official, Ajay wanted to make a biopic on his late wife and was allegedly promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. “But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official stated.
The false promise of four-film, fake bills
PTI reported that Murdia was reportedly introduced to the accused in April 2024 by an acquaintance with a proposal to produce a biopic on his late wife. According to police, in May 2024, the doctor took the discussion legal by a Rs 47 crore agreement with the Bhatts to produce a total of four films, including the former’s wife’s biopic. Police said only the first two films were reportedly made, and the rest two were never made.