Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Bhatt passes away at 85

Director and producer Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday. She had reportedly been unwell for some time due to a prolonged illness.

Varsha Bhatt was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Her cremation will take place at the Versova crematorium at 2:00 pm on Saturday in the presence of close family members. Her son, Vikram Bhatt, entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, 'Kanoon Kya Karega'. He was 14 at the time. Bhatt later went on to direct several notable films, including 'Ghulam' starring Aamir Khan, which became a box-office success.

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful films like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted - 3D. In 2010, he introduced stereoscopic 3D technology in India with Haunted - 3D, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi horror film at the time.

Over the years, he has become known for his horror franchises such as Raaz, 1920, and Haunted. His upcoming project is titled Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty and is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

