Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt opened up about why he never worked with Aamir Khan again after their blockbuster Ghulam.

Director Vikram Bhatt directed Aamir Khan in the blockbuster Ghulam, but he never collaborated with him again after the 1998 film. Recently, the Raaz director revealed why he never collaborated with the Ghajini actor again. While speaking to News18, Vikram admitted that he was supposed to collaborate but then they went on different parts.

Vikram said, "I had also gone a different way. I did Kasoor, Raaz and Awara Paagal Deewana. And after Lagaan, Aamir took a break.” Vikram reveals that he wasn’t in the mind space to give so many years of his life to a film considering Aamir was and is known for devoting many years to projects, sometimes even before starting the shoot. “Also, I don’t think I’m the kind of director who can endlessly wait for an actor’s nod, whoever it is, because I’m very impatient to make a film. So, the opportunity never came up again."

Directing Ghulam wasn't an easy journey for Vikram. The director revealed that he was working on the film from the mid-90s, but he was thrown out by producer Mahesh Bhatt. "I started working with Aamir during Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and then Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Thereafter, I got offered his brother’s film, Madhosh, which didn’t do well. I had directed it. I was supposed to do Ghulam before (Mahesh) Bhatt saab. It was called something else before. Then my first film Jaanam flopped. Mukesh (Bhatt) ji threw me out of the company and this Aamir Khan film was taken away from me."

After Vikram was asked to leave the project, Mahesh Bhatt decided to take the direction, but he also stepped down from the film after Aamir asked him to dedicate his time entirely to the project. And that's how Vikram Bhatt returned as director for Ghulam. On the work front, Vikram Bhatt's latest horror flick Bloody Ishq was released on Disneyplus Hotstar.

Read: Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...