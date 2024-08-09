Twitter
Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree for debate on...

Delhi class 9 student steals mother's gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend's birthday

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Delhi class 9 student steals mother's gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend's birthday

Bollywood

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Director Vikram Bhatt revealed why he never worked with his niece Alia Bhatt and opened up about his relationship with her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

    Director Vikram Bhatt is the uncle of Alia Bhatt. Vikram has been in films for three decades, and his niece has completed 12 years in Bollywood. However, they never collaborated on a project. There was no chatter about Alia willing to work with his uncle or vice versa. 

    The 1920 director now revealed why he never worked with the Udta Punjab actress. In an interview with News18, when Vikram was asked the reason for not collaborating with Alia, Vikram added that he never expected to work with him, nor did he request her father, Mahesh Bhatt to help bring them together for a film. The Haunted director said, "Her father and I share a relationship that is exclusive and doesn’t involve our families. I don’t think I make the kind of films that Alia Bhatt would be interested in. She has her own universe and choices, and I’ve never gone to Bhatt saab and asked him to get Alia for a particular role. Our relationship isn’t like that." 

    Vikram also shared his views about the new generation of actors and defended Janhvi for her brave choices of films. He said, "There are girls I really admire for their grit and choice of roles, like Janhvi. I don’t care what people say about her films’ success or failure. She has chosen not to latch onto some star or become the second heroine to a third hero. She has refused to do that,” he stated." He further said that Janhvi's films revolve around her. "She has had opportunities to prove her skills, and I admire that about her. Nepo kid or not, that doesn’t matter,” the Raaz director said. 

    For the unversed, Vikram Bhatt has directed Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter Pooja Bhatt in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and worked with his nephew Emraan Hashmi in Kasoor and Footpath. On the work front, Vikram's latest film Bloody Ishq is streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 

    'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

