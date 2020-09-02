Vikas Singh berates media campaign against Sushant Singh Rajput family to save Rhea Chakraborty

Vikas Singh, who is Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer held a press conference on Wednesday and in his statement said that he met with the late actor's sisters today. He said, during their conversation, Sushant's sisters said that a campaign is being run in the media to discredit their family so that Rhea Chakraborty benefits from it.

His sisters said that under the campaign it is being shown that Sushant had a big life insurance policy, and if his death is shown as suicide, his family would not have got the money. To this Vikas Singh issued a clarification and said, "Let me tell you, there is no such policy. This is an attempt to save the accused. If it does not stop after today, legal action will be taken against the channels."

For the uninformed, reports came to the fore today stating that the CBI has not found any evidence suggesting that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. A team of the investigative agency is currently in Mumbai and the probe is underway. They have quizzed many associates of the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, her family, roommate Siddharth Pithani, house staff Neeraj Singh, former manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda among others. The reports also suggest that CBI will be investigating the angle of suicide and if abetment to suicide case can be made.

Meanwhile, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in connection with the money-laundering probe in Sushant's death case. As per IANS, according to a senior ED official, Arya, the owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, once again appeared before the financial probe agency on Tuesday morning and is being questioned about his chats with Sushant's girlfriend Rhea, where the two are allegedly discussing drugs.

A team from CBI on Monday once again visited the flat of Sushant, while another team continued grilling Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant's former manager Shruti.