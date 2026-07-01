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Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi says her work 'inspired generations of actors, directors'

Veteran Marathi theatre legend Vijaya Mehta, who passed away at 91, is remembered as one of the biggest names in Indian theatre and parallel cinema.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi says her work 'inspired generations of actors, directors'
Vijaya Mehta (Image source: Twitter)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to veteran Marathi theatre legend Vijaya Mehta, who passed away at her residence at the age of 91. Remembered as one of the biggest names in Indian theatre and parallel cinema, Mehta left behind a legacy that inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers.

PM Modi on Vijaya Mehta's demise

Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Mehta as a "towering" personality of Indian culture and cinema. He also praised her contribution to modern Marathi theatre and her lifelong commitment artistic excellence. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Vijaya Mehta Ji. She will be remembered as one of the towering personalities of culture and cinema. A pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, she was known for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence."

He also added how Mehta's work inspired generations and offered his condolences to her family and the artistic community. "Her work inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers. My thoughts are with her family, admirers and the entire artistic fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,"

Who was Vijaya Mehta? 

Fondly known as "Bai", Vijaya Mehta was a pioneering director, actor and producer who played a major role in shaping modern Indian theatre. She was one of the founding members of Mumbai's Rangayan theatre group along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.

Her six-decade career included co-founding the experimental group Rangayan, staging landmark plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, and directing acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. Born Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, she trained under Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her honours include the Padma Shri in 1986, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, Tagore Ratna in 2012, and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Beyond theatre, Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals.

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