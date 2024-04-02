Twitter
Bollywood

Vijay Varma talks about repercussions of playing negative character in Pink: 'People start seeing you...'

Vijay Varma said he was being typecast after playing negative characters in Pink.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Vijay Varma in Pink
Vijay Varma, who has been loved for his versatility, is also known for the grey-shade characters that he has played in Pink, Darlings, and Dahaad. But other than the grey shade he is doing unique characters which are a treat to watch.

He is one of the most talented stars in the country and the way he is experimenting with the characters is proof of his versatility. Recently Vijay's Murder Mubarak also received rave reviews for his performance as a cop named Akash Dogra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now the actor feels that he needs to experiment with the characters that are outside this grey zone to showcase the other aspects of his characters that go untapped. When he was asked about the turning point of his career Vijay quipped "When I did Pink, I didn't know the repercussions of playing a negative character. But soon after I realised that everybody wanted me to play negative characters, I was inundated with that offers"

It's quite evident in Bollywood that people easily typecast a character and then it becomes difficult to get out of it. Vijay's versatility is unquestionable and he wants to work hard to break this trap. He says " People do start seeing you in a certain way if something has worked. So when I realised that I chose to do different roles to not let that perception get to me. I wasn't worried because I also had films and series like Jaane Jaan and Kalkoot. It just takes one good performance to break the stereotype and I know I had that in me"

Time and Again Vijay has proved himself with his versatility and gradually he has shattered the myth about himself, that he is only capable of doing grey shades. The actor will be next seen in Matka King, Mirzapur 3, IC814- The Khandahar Hijack and Ul Jalool Ishq.

