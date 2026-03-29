Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday

Matka King follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded and enterprising cotton trader, played by the dynamic Vijay Varma, who navigates the fast-changing landscape of 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect. The web series will premiere on Prime Video on April 17.

The streaming platform Prime Video celebrated Vijay Varma's birthday on Sunday, March 29, by announcing April 17 as the worldwide premiere date of his upcoming Prime Original drama Matka King. Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, this compelling series is set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s and traces the fictional journey of an enterprising cotton trader who creates a new gambling system, dubbed 'Matka', turning an elite pastime into a nationwide phenomenon.

Matka King features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.

Matka King follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded and enterprising cotton trader, played by the dynamic Vijay Varma, who navigates the fast-changing landscape of 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect. Set against a world of bustling markets, crowded chawls, and shifting power dynamics, what begins as an ambitious idea soon takes on a life of its own, drawing in people across social strata. As aspirations grow and stakes rise, the series unfolds into a gripping narrative shaped by ambition, power, and belonging.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 17. The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions.

"Matka King is a gripping story of one man's journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "The tale of Brij Bhatti’s rise as the Mata King is equal parts fascinating and cautionary."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-producer for Matka King, shared, "What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society. It is a narrative rooted in a specific time and place, yet universally relatable in its exploration of human aspirations and choices."

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