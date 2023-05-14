Vijay Varma shares mother's response to him being 'declared' no 1 bachelor, netizens say 'Inki tamannaah puri karo...'

Vijay Varma mother reacting to Dahaad marketing campaign

On the ocassion of Mother's Day, Vijay Varma celebrated the special day with a quirky Instagram post. On Sunday, Vijay uploaded a carousel post with photos of his mother, who looks surprised with multiple matrimonial ads, calling Vijay India's number one bachelor, looking for a suitable bride. This activity was a marketing campaign for latest web series, Dahaad. In the Sonakshi Sinha-led crime thriller show, Vijay Varma plays the antognist.

Vijay shared the post with the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day momma. Campaign and all is fine but how do I explain this to my mom? @primevideoin? @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial #DahaadOnPrime."

As soon as the actor dropped the post, several internet users joked about his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, and stated that he should fulfil Tamannaah (wish) of bringing a daughter-in-law for mother. An internet user wrote, "Maa ki tamannah poori karo chicha kya time waste karre yaaro!" Another internet user, "Inki bhi tammanna puri ho jayegi (Her wish will also be fulfilled)." One of the internet user wrote, "Tamannah" tho hai bride dhhondne ki doondhlenge jaldi kisi ko." A netizen wrote, "Tamanaaaaàaa brororor."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia surprised everyone after they were spotted at New Year's Eve bash in Goa. Soon, the dating rumours sparked after they were captured at the airport, returning from their vacation. Recently, the rumoured duo was even spotted at an award function. However, here's something that has added more fuel to their dating rumours. After that, the two have since been spotted together a few times and yet, have remained tight-lipped about it. “I never feel like talking about it,” as Vijay puts it in an exclusive chat with DNA.

However, the world is talking about it for sure. At the trailer launch for Vijay’s newest show Dahaad earlier this month, his co-star Gulshan Devaiah teased him with Tamannaah’s name on stage. Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah, who were also on stage at the event, joined in as well. When asked about this focus on his personal life an whether it irks him, Vijay says, “This is very new for me. I have never faced anything like this. I have always been known for my work. So, I have found my way to deal with it and that is by ignoring it. That is why I don’t talk about it.” Dahaad is currently streaming in Prime Video.