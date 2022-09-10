Search icon
Darlings star Vijay Varma gets marriage proposals from Pakistan, Canada, France

Darlings star Vijay Varma shared screenshots of marriage proposals that the revived after sharing a post on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Credit: Vijay Varma/Instagram

Darlings actor Vijay Varma, who portrayed the character of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt’s film, won hearts with his performance. The actor has been receiving marriage proposals from Pakistan, Candana, and France.

On Friday, he shared screenshots of the messages that he received on Instagram with hilarious responses. Vijay dropped a boomerang video on social media after which he received these marriage proposals. The first screenshot is of a girl saying, “Pakistan aajao mere maa baap se baat karne please.” Vijay replied, “Bas ye Lucknow wa;a khatam kar ke aata hoon. Mirzapur ki shooting toh hoti rahegi aaram se.”

The second girl said, “Gujrat best hai aa jaao. Bechchan ji bolte hai kuch dino to gujaro Gujrat me.” Replying to her Vijay said, “Hahahahahaha I can’t even….. Big B ko aaye ladka set karne ke liye bataao.”

The third girl said, “Canada bhi aajai mere pati se rishtey ki bat karne.” Replying to her Vijay stated, “Pati yaa Pita, Candadian balike?”

The fourth one said, “Phir come to France, mom’s waiting… please.” Vijay said, “itna toh yaar main aone maa baap se bhi nahi mila.”

Another screenshot features a boy’s message which reads, “Ye jya chlrha hai, inhe samjhaao actor hu… shadi.com nahi.”

Recently, the official page of Netflix India dropped a video titled ‘The Roast of Vijay Varma’ on Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen taking a dig at the makers of Darlings. He said, “You guys must have watched Darlings. It's true my face is not good enough for the posters and even if it's there it's somewhere hidden in the posters. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f***rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. That's strange because they cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.

